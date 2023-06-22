An industry insider has weighed in on whether this is all a ruse. Photo / AP

Swiftie hearts all around New Zealand were crushed yesterday when it was announced Taylor Swift isn’t making her grand return to Aotearoa and an industry insider has shed some light on why.

Speaking to the Herald, a well-placed insider believes Swift’s snub isn’t due to bad blood with NZ but rather two more innocent reasons, “Why isn’t she coming? Is it because of the stage size? Or is it because Kiwis are losing their love of live music?”

Using Pink as an example, the insider said that the singer’s three NZ shows - taking place in Auckland and Dunedin between March 5 and 9 next year - are yet to sell out, “We can do big shows here, but can we?” they said. Elsewhere, Lizzo, one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now is visiting New Zealand for one show at Spark Arena next month and tickets are still available. Tickets for the Foo Fighters January 2024 show are also available.

The industry insider went on to claim that the lack of ticket sales could be more of a reason for the snub than the stage size. “People [musicians] come here and they can’t financially make it work. How many shows does Taylor Swift have to sell before she starts covering her costs? How many crew is she travelling with?” they said adding, “There are some shows on that scale that they have to sell out the first two before the promoter even starts making money.”

Despite this, the insider believes if Swift were to hold a show or shows in New Zealand, she wouldn’t have any issue selling them out simply because ticket prices are significantly cheaper than those on sale in America.

The New York Post reported the cheapest tickets they could find for the US shows came in at US$289 before fees. That’s NZ$465, which is already more expensive than a majority of Australian tickets which vary from A$79-$379 ($86-415). “I would assume she’d definitely sell out two Eden Parks. Even if half of one of those Eden Parks was Americans coming over so it’s an interesting move and it will also be interesting to see how quickly these Australian shows sell out,” the source revealed.

But they also admitted stage size could be a massive reason for the snub. Swift’s Eras Tour stage is reportedly 75 metres long with an additional 10m backstage space. Eden Park - New Zealand’s largest stadium - comes in at 109m meaning if the Eras tour visited the grounds, there would be little room for an audience.

So while we speculate as to why the singer isn’t returning to NZ and hope it’s all a ruse, here is everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend one of her Australian shows.

The stage

The Eras Tour stage has left many fans enchanted due to both its size and multi-dimensional aspects. With each “era” seeing a completely different stage design, fans not only get to see their favourite pop star perform but are also witness to a truly unique and entertaining concert experience.

From industrial scaffolding to a dollhouse, a faux forest, an a-frame house and even a special effects swimming pool, it’s no surprise the stage design has made headlines around the world.

Architectural Digest summarised it by calling it “incredible” while diehard fan Ginnie Low told the publication, “I didn’t move from my tiny little seat area the whole concert, but was transported to 10 different worlds.” Another concert-goer called it an “immersive experience”.

As for the layout of the stage, an image from a US arena shows The Eras Tour is a long catwalk going approximately halfway through the floor section (depending on the stadium’s size) with a diamond in the middle and a T shape at the end.

In comparison to 2018′s The Reputation tour - the last time Swift visited NZ - the stage was an X shape and featured a B and C Stage. It was significantly smaller and had a far less intricate design compared to The Eras Tour stage.

It comes after fans speculated yesterday that the reason the pop star isn’t returning to New Zealand is because we don’t have an arena large enough to house her stage.

Commenting on the Herald’s Facebook post, one person said, “NZ doesn’t have a venue big enough is probably the main issue here, both for the size of the Eras Tour production and also the demand,” while another said, “Her stage is too big to fit into any of our stadiums (one of the reasons NZ didn’t get the 1989 tour) so unless she makes her space smaller I highly doubt she’ll make it.”

It’s a theory Kiwi superfan and NZME Digital & Social Content Director Megan Sagar agrees with. “I went to the opening weekend of The Eras Tour in Arizona and after seeing the setup and stage in person there is no way she could fit it in any of our stadiums,” she said.

“Eden Park would be the most viable but even at capacity it’s only around 52,000 bums on seats - and factoring in how much the stage took up etc that would be a few more thousand less. Taylor’s currently selling out stadiums across the US at min like 70,000.”

Tickets

Between February 16 and February 25 next year, the Blank Space singer will perform two shows in Melbourne and three in Sydney. A Frontier Touring representative later confirmed there will be no New Zealand dates in Swift’s upcoming tour schedule.

So, if you’re one of the dedicated Kiwi fans looking to jump across the ditch for a Swift show, here is everything you need to know before entering your mastermind ticket-purchasing era.

Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30. The Sydney shows will go on sale at 10am (12pm NZST), while tickets to the Melbourne shows will be available from 2pm (4pm NZST).

Costs will vary from AU$79-$379 ($86-415) depending on the location of the seats, while VIP packages range from $349-$1249 ($382 -1368)

Pre-sale options are available to American Express cardholders who will have ticket access on Monday, June 26 from 10am Sydney (12pm NZST) or 2pm Melbourne (4pm NZST) with the presale lasting for 48 hours, or until the allocation is exhausted.

Members of Frontier Touring will also have the ability to register for a presale from Wednesday, June 28 at 2pm (4pm NZST). The presale will last 24 hours, or until the allocation is exhausted.

Ticketholders must be over 15 years old - or if they’re under 15 they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to the concert.

What to expect from the show

Swift came out of the woods to perform the Eras Tour - her first in five years - and it is on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Recent predictions anticipate the shows will make US$591 million ($942m) for the US leg alone.

What makes the show so special is its 44-song strong setlist that takes fans on a journey of Swift’s “eras”, from her first album to her last - including Lover, folklore, evermore and Midnights, which she has never performed before.

Coming in at just over three hours, the concert is roughly twice the length of an average pop stadium show and is split into 10, non-chronological “eras” for each of her albums.

As it stands, the star begins with Lover (she performs six songs from this album), then moves on to Fearless (three songs), evermore (five songs), reputation (four songs), Speak Now (one song), Red (four songs, including the 10-minute version of All Too Well), folklore (seven songs), 1989 (five songs), Taylor Swift (one song) and concludes with seven songs from Midnights.

The multi-Grammy winner’s set also includes multiple costume changes to fit the aesthetic of her respective “eras”, with reputation considered her more edgy phase, while folklore represents bohemian whimsy. Some shows repeat costumes, while others have never-before-seen costumes.

Variety reviewed Swift’s debut show in March, praising the cutting-edge use of technology including a “media-Cinemascope screen” that directly mirrors what’s happening onstage.

