Lizzo at the Brit Awards, London. Photo / AP

Lizzo is finally coming to Aotearoa and all we have to say about that is, it’s about damn time.

The beloved American singer announced this morning that she is bringing The Special Tour to New Zealand for one massive show at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Performing on July 26, Lizzo – real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – is set to play all your favourite songs including Juice, 2 Be Loved and Truth Hurts, and if reviews from her current show dates are anything to go by, it’s going to be good as hell.

Lizzo made her mark on the music industry in 2019 when she released her debut studio album Cuz I Love You. Quickly climbing the charts, the album landed the fourth spot on the Billboard Top 200 list while singles Juice and Tempo went platinum.

Her most popular song to date is Truth Hurts - from the same album. After going platinum nine times and reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, it was widely recognised for its joyous and emotionally profound sound and became the longest-running number one song by a female rapper ever.

Lizzo’s career has continued to go from strength to strength with the star collaborating with major artists including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Missy Elliot as well as winning Emmy Awards and earning the “Entertainer of the Year” Time magazine and Entertainment Weekly award in 2019.

Most recently she won the Grammy Record of the Year award for About Damn Time – a single from her fourth studio album, Special.

Taking to the stage, the star was visibly shocked and in disbelief. Being cheered on by other major artists including Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, the singer said, “this is so unexpected” and broke down in tears as she gave her acceptance speech.

Lizzo’s mass popularity comes down to not only her positive and empowering music but also her relatability. With more than 26 million followers on TikTok, the star constantly keeps in touch with her fans and shares updates that include anything from what she’s making for dinner to recreating dance routines her fans have made to her music.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Lizzo

What: The Special Tour

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: July 26, 2023

Tickets: American Express Presale starts Friday, March 24 at 11am

Live Nation Presale starts Tuesday, March 28 at noon

General public tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 29, from 11am