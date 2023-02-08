Pink is returning for two huge New Zealand shows. Photo / NZ Herald Photograph by Dean Purcell

You’ll want to raise your glass for this announcement New Zealand because Pink is coming back for two massive shows.

It’s been five long years since the star last graced our shores but today she’s finally announced two tour dates for Dunedin and Auckland in March 2024.

The three-time Grammy winner said in a statement she can’t wait to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to her “home away from home” adding that she’s very excited to “smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt”.

While fans will get to hear some of her greatest hits including Just Give Me A Reason, So What and U + Ur Hand, they will also be treated to hit songs from her upcoming album Trustfall which is available to stream or buy from February 17.

Pink playing at Spark Arena during her world tour in 2018. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The beloved pop singer last performed in the country in 2018 with seven massive shows including one in Dunedin where she performed to 37,000 people and a further six in Auckland – three of which were added after the initial announcement due to high demand.

Her last series of shows were nothing short of headline-worthy as she made jaws drop with her dancing and aerial acrobatics with each performance being over two hours long and her upcoming shows are set to be just as spectacular.

Pink first made her debut in 2000 and has since released eight studio albums and one greatest hit album with six of those reaching the number one spot on New Zealand’s charts and two more charting in the top five.

Having sold out arenas all around the world, the award-winning pop star is a force to be reckoned with. Her most recent musical accolade saw her receive Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November 2019, while her 2021 documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Pink

What: Summer Carnival World Tour

Where: Auckland and Dunedin

When: March 5 and 8, 2024

Tickets: General tickets on sale Friday, February 17 – Auckland 10am & Dunedin 11am

Vodafone pre-sale Auckland 10am Monday, February 13 until 10am Wednesday, February 15

Vodafone pre-sale Dunedin 11am Monday, February 13 until 11am Wednesday, February 15 Live Nation pre-sale Auckland 11am Thursday, February 16 until 9am Friday, February 17

Live Nation pre-sale Dunedin 12pm Thursday, February 16 until 10am Friday, February 17