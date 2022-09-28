To prevent frost bite.

Confessions

1. My husband opened a new carton of milk when there was still some left in the old one. I asked why and he said there wasn't enough in the old one for a full glass, and he didn't want to mix the milk of two different cows. My husband is 47.

2. My mates all think that my wife doesn't let me go to the pub anymore. In reality, I would much rather spend the evening with her and the kids and then cuddle up with a glass of wine and a film than listen to drunken twats talk bollocks about football.

3. My wife adds ".com" every time she say the word "confused". It's one of my pet hates and I have to live with it.

4. Recently started flying a drone and it's really highlighted how depressingly bald I've gone, I look like Friar Tuck from the air.

Slippery slope

Idaho's near-total abortion ban means the University of Idaho has been advised to no longer make birth control available to students. Condoms could still be provided as a means of preventing the transmission of sexually transmitted infections but not for contraceptive purposes. How's that supposed to work? The Washington Post says that in a 2020 survey, nearly every university that provided sexual health services offered students birth control.

True deal to be had in Countdown Dargaville

Chur Warren for your good deed

Christine from Takanini wants to say: "A huge 'public' thanks to Warren, who found my phone, which I left in a remote Opononi coastal walkway, and tried every pathway to return it to me."