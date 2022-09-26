Glenda was browsing a demolition place in Morningside, Auckland, when she saw this old door with a variety of services printed on the glass panel.

Glenda was browsing a demolition place in Morningside, Auckland, when she saw this old door with a variety of services printed on the glass panel.

How to bag a husband

Advice from 1958 women's magazine:

Number 17: Be nice to ugly men because handsome is as handsome does.

Number 18: Attend all your high school reunions because there could be widowers there.

Number 30. Learn to paint and set up an easel outside of an engineering school.

Number 25. Go back to your home town because a wild boy next door might now be an eligible bachelor.

Number 33. Carry a hat box.

Number 38. Drop a handkerchief. It still works.

Number 34. Wear a bandaid so he can ask what's wrong.

Number 40. Stand in the corner and cry softly because they'll come over and ask what's wrong.

Forget Rome, all roads lead to Whitford

Brand new island in the Pacific

A new island has sprung up in a patch of the southwest Pacific Ocean riddled with underwater volcanoes, according to Nasa Earth Observatory. It began with the eruption of an underwater volcano found in the Central Tonga Islands on September 10 – and within just 11 hours, a landmass emerged from the watery depths, created by oozing lava that had been cooled by the ocean waters and solidified. Over the following days, lava continued to pour and the newly formed island grew. The island was 170m in diameter on September 16 and eventually swelled to 182m over the following two days. By September 20, the island had grown to cover 24,000sq m with an elevation of 10m. The new island can be found southwest of Late Island, northeast of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, and northwest of Mo'unga'one.