Entertainment

Sideswipe: September 27: One-stop shop

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Glenda was browsing a demolition place in Morningside, Auckland, when she saw this old door with a variety of services printed on the glass panel.

How to bag a husband

Advice from 1958 women's magazine:

Number 17: Be nice to ugly men because handsome is as handsome does.
Number 18: Attend all your high school reunions because there