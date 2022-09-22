Spotted in Ponsonby.

Did you know ...

1. The term toast came from the Romans. They would put a piece of burnt toast into their wine glasses to temper some of the bad wine the Romans sometimes had to drink. The charcoal from the toast would reduce the acidity of off wines, making them more palatable.

2. Volvo's new EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving. A sensor mounted on the roof will help the driver avoid outside obstacles, while two cameras inside the vehicle will monitor the driver's eye behaviour to determine whether they are paying attention or impaired.

3. There is a modern tendency for "wiggle" to replace "wriggle", in, for example, such phrases as "wiggle room" People wriggle to accommodate themselves, hey don't wiggle.

Room with a view

New build on Ronaki Street, Mission Bay.

Seditious harmonica playing

As Hong Kongers gathered outside the British consulate on Monday night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, a man was arrested for allegedly seditious harmonica playing. The man played songs including the British national anthem and the unofficial protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong. As a former British colony, mourning the Queen has been seen as a way of expressing dissent at a time when public gatherings are outlawed and a harsh national security law has crushed most criticism of the Chinese government.

Now that's a long-haul flight

Imagine taking a 7000-mile flight with no food, no drinks, no seats, no Wi-Fi ... and no plane. That's the annual experience of birds who fly non-stop from Alaska to New Zealand. The New York Times reports: "Tens of thousands of bar-tailed godwits are taking advantage of favourable winds this month and next for their annual migration from the mud flats and muskeg of southern Alaska, south across the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, to the beaches of New Zealand and eastern Australia. They are making their journey of more than 7000 miles by flapping night and day, without stopping to eat, drink or rest." Read the full story here, its free.