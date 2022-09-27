History repeats

The birthplace of fascism appears to have forgotten how that ended last time and has elected another far-right leader, it has emerged. Italy has announced it has no recollection of machine-gunning any fascist prime minister, nor publicly hanging the body to be pelted with vegetables, as it ushers Giorgia Meloni into power. Italian Francesco Fornacieri said: "Benito who? Never heard of him. When did you say he was around? 1922 to 1945? Oh. "Italy came through World War II fine, so we must have been the good guys. I've not read up on the details because when your country's on the right side of history you don't have to. Is that why Europe's freaking out about this election? Are you sure it's not because they're misogynists? The establishment's just rattled to see a hard-right girlboss in power." (Via The Daily Mash)

Upgraded road ... yeah, right

Ridge Rd, Coatesville has been readying itself for an upgrade for a while, with paint markings everywhere indicating where new seal was required, shoulder widening etc. The day before it started, another contractor arrived and put new white lines along the same stretch of road. Would be comical if it wasn't our money being wasted."

One-star rating for a Tesla?

Hard not to agree when Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.