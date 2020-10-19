Website of the Year

Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 20: Double take...

3 minutes to read

For a split second I though this branch was a legit super tarantula.

Ana Samways
By:

How Mother's Day got taken over

The founder of Mother's Day, Anna Jarvis, had no children of her own and decried the commercialisation of the holiday. Jarvis had proposed a national Mother's Day in 1907,