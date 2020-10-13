Sideswipe: October 14: Spud brothers

"Ilam's cousin...and the brother who moved back to New York in the 60s," writes Rose O'Conner.

Misinformation road trip

In September, after recovering from Covid-19 Time Magazine journalist Charlotte Alter spent three weeks driving across the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, trying to get a handle on what's happening leading up to the election in November. "My phone was filling with news: news about wildfires engulfing the West Coast; news about Trump reportedly calling fallen soldiers 'losers' and 'suckers'; news about the death toll from Covid-19 passing 200,000; news of Trump's admitting to journalist Bob Woodward on tape that he had intentionally downplayed the virus, purportedly to avoid causing a panic. But almost nobody seemed to be talking about these headlines, and when I asked about them, people often didn't believe them or didn't care. Much of the time, I got back into my white Ford rental with a pit in my stomach. Conspiracy theories like Q Anon – the perverse delusion that Trump is the final defense against a 'deep state' cabal of Democrats and Hollywood elite who traffic children – kept cropping up in my conversations. Two women told me the 'cabal' was running tunnels under the US to traffic children so elites could torture them and drink their blood. When I checked into an airport hotel the night manager made small talk about politicians running a paedophile ring as he directed me to the elevator." This is the American virus that scares me the most." Read more here https://time.com/5897887/swing-states-2020-election/

Roadster's blat past Mars

Back in 2018, Elon Musk launched a car into space aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket. The car was, of course, manufactured by a company owned by Elon. It was a cherry-red Tesla Roadster. Now, two years later, the car makes its first close approach with the Red Planet. "Starman, last seen leaving Earth, made its first close approach with Mars," the official SpaceX account tweeted, referring to the mannequin seated in the car's drivers seat, who is wearing a prototype of SpaceX's sleek spacesuit. Don't expect a pit stop, however. Though the flyby is considered close by galactic standards, it is still 5 million miles away. The car is expected to be in orbit around the sun in a slightly off-center path that alternately intersects the orbits of Earth and Mars — for tens of millions of years."

Responsible fishing only

Spotted at At ' Leigh Eats' takeaways in Leigh.

Words you never said only read

Pauline Cowan of Rotorua writes: "I loved pony books as a child and read Gymkhana as (Gymahakana) a new Māori word?"