Sideswipe: October 8: Election 2020 - sugar free or naturally sweetened?

Perfect for the politically divided household, these boxes of cereal are handy for munching during morning reruns of the leaders' debates. - Special J promises "a movement in every bowl" while Crusher Nut Cornflakes claims it's a "better breakfast in every bowl". At $16 a box they're a bit pricey compared with Weetbix, but what's wrong with a perplexing half-laugh from your dad over breakfast. Cereal entrepreneur Curan Gray says the cereal is a highly sophisticated election prediction algorithm device …"she who has been eaten has the other surely beaten". Gray is hoping to get both leaders to sign the boxes for an election night charity auction.

Helluva price for ham

A Spanish ham producer has sold the most expensive piece of traditional Iberian ham to a Japanese buyer for the outrageous price of 12,000 euros (NZD$21,000). Julio Revilla, president of Sierra Mayor Jabugo, an Iberian ham producer based in Corteconcepción, Spain's Huelva region, said that the record-breaking piece of ham was prepared following the strict instructions of the buyer. They requested that the ham come from an Iberian pig at least two years old that had been grazing in the mountains of Sierra Mayor for at least 100 days. The animal had to gain at least 100 kilos during the time it spent grazing and that its diet consisted solely of acorns and herbs. The curing period for the ham was 5 years, double the usual for premium Iberian ham.

Down trou for dry cleaning gag

It looks like dry cleaner wit is a bit of a in real life meme: New Plymouth's been dropping its trou for yonks. And this from Judy Hutchinson: "My husband entered a float in the local Whanganui Xmas Parade in 1999, for our business, NuWay Dry Cleaners. It was a male mannequin, standing on the seat, in a convertible Mustang, with its trousers around the ankles and a sign "Drop your Tweeds at Nu Way Dry Cleaners." It was very well received and was awarded first prize, although as it was a last minute entry and not registered, my husband turned it down."

Beemer playing by rules

The Beemer in question. Photo / supplied.

A reader writes: As I am a frequent shopper at Countdown Browns Bay, I can confirm that the BMW — pictured in Sideswipe this week seemingly parked across three parks) was parked correctly. Sometime this year ( I think) the store relined some of the parking spaces along that side to accommodate cars loading their groceries during click & collect. I never counted but I am sure five parking spaces now converted into two spaces for cars to park like the BMW, but some customers still park the 'old' way and ignoring the new lines myself included. "