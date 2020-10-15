Website of the Year

Sideswipe: October 16: Painting faces and fake accounts

A reader writes: "Put these down after painting a mermaid for my daughters 5th birthday party."The green meany has a happy poo face mate!"

Ana Samways
By:

Political trolls get busy

Ron Hawker noticed that on Jacinda Ardern's Facebook page Joanne Newbury from the UK leaves a comment that the PM was doing a great job for the country followed by a