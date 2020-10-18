Sideswipe: No bananas on a boat superstition

Bananas are deemed unlucky by recreational fishermen and those catering to that trade. We can't say how far back the superstition goes, but at least among sport fishermen there exists a belief that bananas on a boat are unlucky.

Usually this rumour takes the form of the fish not biting on the day when bananas were discovered onboard, but mechanical breakdowns and other mishaps are also pointed to. Some in the fishing charters business extend their distaste for the fruit to include not only actual banana but anything banana flavoured) but even to items bearing the word "banana" like Banana Boat sunscreen.

When the fishing starts out bad and stays that way, charter boat captains are likely to interrogate their clients of the day as to whether any of them might have brought a banana aboard. When the offending item is found — be it the fruit itself, a banana muffin, or a tube of Banana Boat sunscreen — it is quickly flung overboard. Almost immediately, say those who have performed such exorcisms, the boat's luck turns around — the fish begin biting and a good day at sea is enjoyed by all. No clear reason exists as to how this superstition came to be.

Common explanations include: When top-heavy ships of earlier eras would sink, precious little other than the bananas they'd carried would be found floating on the surface, thereby leaving some to conclude conveyance of the fruit itself had led to these naval mishaps. Another was that other fruits would spoil more quickly when bananas were being shipped along with them, causing folks to point the finger at bananas being bad luck instead the ethylene gas emitted by bananas as they ripen. (Via Snopes)

Wolverine gardening gloves

With these gloves, you might no longer need a shovel when you plant in your backyard. Unlike other garden gloves, these come with detachable fingertip claws, which are great for breaking up dirt.

Let the floodgates open

A 'tear teacher' and encourages people to shed a few tears as a way to relieve stress and lead a happier life. According to Hidefumi Yoshida, the Japanese are among the least likely of all nationalities to cry. He explains that crying brings huge benefits to your mental health by stimulating parasympathetic nerve activity, which slows the heart rate and has a soothing effect on the mind. The harder you cry the better you feel, he says. "Wailing is ideal, but even a single shed tear can do wonders for your health and general well-being. But it's important to shed that one tear, as simply tearing up isn't enough." The type of tears one sheds is also important. "The ones caused by brief emotional experiences, like watching a drama or a romantic movie, reading a tear-jerking book or listening to a powerful song, are the best type. Grief-caused crying is very different. It forces a lasting sorrow onto us, and that can has negative consequences."

Tweet goodness…

Monopoly gave me unrealistic expectations of:

1) Finding free parking

2) Joining the property ladder

3) Bank errors being in my favour

4) Buying my way out of prison

(Via Andy Ryan @ItsAndyRyan)