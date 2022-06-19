Sideswipe: June 19: Product Placement at Eden Park

Send this man some more chicken.

Riddle me this

1. I'm so fragile that if you say my name, you'll break me. What am I?

2. How do you make the number one disappear?

3. Is it legal for a man to marry his widow's sister?

4. What runs, but never walks. Murmurs, but never talks. Has a bed, but never sleeps. And has a mouth, but never eats?

5. Which room has no walls?

Relatable Tweet

"Being the only single childless person in my office is wild," tweets @colleen_eileen. "My co-workers were detailing their busy weekends with family shenanigans and when my boss asked me what I did I said 'went to the farmer's market...that's pretty much it' 3 of my coworkers gasped and 1 cried."

Red shirts

The original Star Trek had a rather small budget, and therefore a small cast of characters. There were the officers of the bridge: Kirk, Spock, Uhuru, Sulu and Chekhov, plus Dr McCoy, engineer Scott, and nurse Chapel. Then there was a never-ending supply of red shirts, security officers who rarely had lines and only appeared in one episode because they were always killed off. It was a simple way to show that the crew was in danger without harming the core cast. It eventually became a trope farmed for humour even today, more than 50 years later. In California, there are old men all over who can put Star Trek on their resume for that one appearance and death scene. They should form a club.

Answers: 1.Silence. 2. Add a 'G' and it's gone! 3. No, but since he is dead it would be hard to do so. 4. A river. 5. A mushroom