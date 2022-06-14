How to justify moving back in with your parents as an adult

It's like having flatmates: You and Mum and Dad are so cool with each other now, the relationship is totally different. The blazing row days are over. Unless the decisive change in the relationship was no longer living together, then you will discover a 40-minute bollocking for a wet towel one day in.

I'll save loads: Paying a token amount towards bills, you'll be rolling in cash. A deposit will build up without you even noticing while you online-shop the evenings away.

I'll just do my own thing: It's a big house, everyone can chill. In the literal sense because Dad only has the heating on in one room in the evening and never during the day, so there is literally no option but to sit and watch Taggart which they're doing again from the beginning.

I'll be gone in no time: Like a bird briefly alighting on a branch, you're here for momentary support ... soon you'll be flitting off to a cool apartment by a harbour. This is a mere blip, hardly worth mentioning ... No way will you still be in your childhood bedroom in 10 years. (Source: Daily Mash)

Toilet tales

1. Modesty has always been a goal when it comes to toilets. The French thought they had found a solution in the 1750s, when they devised an oversized wooden seat. Folded up, it looked like a book. Unfolded, it surrounded a chamber pot. The title on the "spine"? Histoire des Pays Bas, or History of the Netherlands. Geddit, like nether regions.

2. Toilets couldn't be shown on TV, or even mentioned, until broadcasting had been around for several decades. Famously, the brood in The Brady Bunch shared a bathroom that was missing a toilet. In one 1957 episode of Leave It to Beaver, the Beav keeps a pet alligator inside the tank, which was the only toilet component producers were allowed to show. Still, it constitutes at least the first partially-seen toilet on television. A flushing toilet was heard but not seen in a 1971 episode of All in the Family.

