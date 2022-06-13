Excuse me, sir, there's a duck in my sink.

Prison bra rule

News nostalgia: In 1975, Scharlette Holdman, executive director of Hawaii's ACLU, tried to visit a prisoner in an all-male Hawaiian prison, at the prisoner's request. While being searched it was discovered that she wasn't wearing a bra, and so she was denied entry, with the person carrying out the search saying the prison required visitors to be "properly dressed", "fully clothed including undergarments" and stating that "provocative attire is discouraged". Holdman argued that the requirement that women wear bras while men need not constituted sex discrimination. She sued, and the case went to the Hawaiian Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of the prison. As a result, it remains the rule that all female visitors to Hawaiian prisons must wear bras, whether or not the lack of a bra is evident.

Amy Schumer blamed for US tampon shortage

American women are facing a serious shortage of tampons and actor and comedian Amy Schumer wants people to know that it's not her fault. When Tampax was asked about shortages, the company said a successful ad campaign starring Schumer had led to an explosion in retail demand since 2020. The real causes include shortages of raw materials including cotton and plastic, which have been in high demand for face masks and other personal protective equipment since the start of the pandemic. Many women have complained they are being "gouged" when they order them from online retailers like Amazon. Schumer joked about Proctor and Gamble blaming her in an Instagram post: "Whoa I don't even have a uterus," she said. CNN reports that the tampon shortage "shares uneasy parallels" with the baby formula shortage, "primarily in the unhelpful responses offered by men who aren't directly affected by them".

Can you relate?