Sideswipe: June 9: Unless you're seeking enlightenment ...

2 minutes to read
Manuka honey targeted by thieves

Honey thieves recently targeted a Whole Foods in La Jolla, California. They are specifically going after the NZ native manuka honey, which the store sells for around US$60