Left in an Uber

The most commonly forgotten things are obvious: phones, wallets, keys, and backpacks, but it's the weird stuff that we really want to know about...

A fingernail

500 grams of caviar

Cat litter and a reptile heating bulb

"Life is tough but so are you" blanket

Six pool drains and an employee of the month plaque

Breathalyser

Pack of 40 chicken nuggets

Urn with pet ashes + urn of family member

Two pairs of snorkelling goggles and a passport from China

Dream catcher and a deck of tarot cards

Loose pear-shaped diamond. $1000 reward if found!

Small rhino sculpture

A wig and a cloth

Spray tan machine

Paw Patrol blanket

Breast pump and a white cowboy hat

A dart that says "unleash the beast"

Ball gag and stethoscope

A windmill

Sport sponsorship goes too far...

Argentinan River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani receives a paper crown for "Man of The Match" from competition sponsors Burger King.

Fleeting success with fraud

A German teenager has recently been found guilty of creating a fake Covid screening centre and illegally pocketing millions in state payouts for tests that were never performed. At the height of the Coronavirus pandemic in Germany, the demand for tests was so great that the state reimbursed centers for conducting Covid tests based solely on an invoice. Most private healthcare providers benefited greatly, but some managed to rake in small fortunes without actually providing any kind of service. Such was the case of a young German student who figured out that all he had to do was create a Covid test centre on paper, and then invoice thousands of tests every day to collect sizeable payouts from the Government. A bank employee noticed that the account of a simple student had ballooned to over $6 million and suspected some form of money laundering, and called police.