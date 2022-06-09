Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: June 10: Gobble, gobble

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Throwing money away at the vet

My son-in-law got a dachshund and couldn't figure out why it was so lethargic. The vet asked: "Are you going for walks?" "Yep." "How far?" "Same as always." "You

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.