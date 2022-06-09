Throwing money away at the vet

My son-in-law got a dachshund and couldn't figure out why it was so lethargic. The vet asked: "Are you going for walks?" "Yep." "How far?" "Same as always." "You used to have a husky! This dog's legs are four inches long!"

One of our hens was laying around and acting severely ill. Paid around $300 for our hen Mabel to take a poo in the x-ray machine. She was totally fine after that.

Our Basset hound, Sherman, somehow got his penis stuck outside the sheath. $450 at the vet ER for the doctor to go "yeah, that happens sometimes" before holding the skin on either side and shaking it up and down like a pillowcase.

Last year I paid $400 to be told my cat didn't like the taste of a bug.

My mum paid $300 to be told that Cooper, her Cavalier King Charles spaniel, was super lethargic because he ate the remains of someone's joint while on a walk.

Paid probably $400 for the vet to tell us that my mother's ringtone gave our Basset a tremendous amount of anxiety.

Cat was gaining weight, but threw up every single meal - thought he had some gluten intolerance issue. Turns out he would eat his own food rapidly, throw it up, rush to eat his brother's food, then return to eat his throw up. He only did it so he could have both dinners. $500+ for my cat's gluttony.

Kentucky fried cabbage?

Recent floods in New South Wales and Queensland have affected agriculture and mean products that normally include lettuce will now have a "lettuce and cabbage blend" until further notice. This and other supply issues have sent the price of fruit and vegetables skyrocketing in Australia and a lettuce now costs an average more than A$12, three times the usual price. Many customers moaned about the substitution, with one calling it a "sign of the apocalypse", though some weirdos argued that cabbage was an improvement.

Looks yum, sounds yuck

Honesty prevails

"My teenage son was cycling through South Auckland and dropped a bag of precious stuff - house remote, debit card, cash - which was very stressful," writes Ngaire. "I told him almost everyone in NZ was honest and someone would pick it up and hand it in. I didn't completely believe that I must admit! But guess what, a couple of weeks later, Dawn picked the bag up from the gutter and dropped it off at ASB Papakura and they called to let him know. So, I just want to say a big thank you to Dawn, who maintained our faith in people's honesty despite all the massive negativity out there. Unfortunately, Dawn didn't leave any contact details so we were unable to thank her directly."