Human wins horse race

There is a race in Wales that's been held every year since 1980, pitting human beings against the mighty horse. And this year, a human actually won, with 1000 people and 50 horses behind him. (The best horse came in two minutes later.) That winner was 37-year-old Ricky Lightfoot, who told the BBC that beating a horse was "pretty good, like". He also said that he'd never actually ridden a horse before, although he did once ride a donkey. Lightfoot went home with a £3500 ($6750) prize. Humans have won the race two other times in the past, first in 2004, then in 2007.

The singing tree

"This tree in Albert Park in the city was showing me its tonsils," writes Aarti Prasad.

Non-driver a deal-breaker?

A reader writes: "Would you be put off by a man who doesn't drive? I was. Cancelled the date. I'm being too fussy, apparently. To be fair, my friend is married to a man who doesn't drive and he's amazing. Neither of my parents drive. The guy I was going to date could afford it, he just can't be bothered. He is happy to walk everywhere or use public transport. Up to him. But I would want to be with someone who can literally take the wheel sometimes. Like, do I want to be the one doing all the driving for a holiday, or being the one to always collect the takeaway ... I'm pretty traditional and sometimes I admit I would want my man to pick me up and take me out for dinner ... I didn't actually realise how much of a deal-breaker this was until it was put in front of me!"