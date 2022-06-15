Human wins horse race
There is a race in Wales that's been held every year since 1980, pitting human beings against the mighty horse. And this year, a human actually won, with 1000 people and 50 horses behind him. (The best horse came in two minutes later.) That winner was 37-year-old Ricky Lightfoot, who told the BBC that beating a horse was "pretty good, like". He also said that he'd never actually ridden a horse before, although he did once ride a donkey. Lightfoot went home with a £3500 ($6750) prize. Humans have won the race two other times in the past, first in 2004, then in 2007.
A reader writes: "Would you be put off by a man who doesn't drive? I was. Cancelled the date. I'm being too fussy, apparently. To be fair, my friend is married to a man who doesn't drive and he's amazing. Neither of my parents drive. The guy I was going to date could afford it, he just can't be bothered. He is happy to walk everywhere or use public transport. Up to him. But I would want to be with someone who can literally take the wheel sometimes. Like, do I want to be the one doing all the driving for a holiday, or being the one to always collect the takeaway ... I'm pretty traditional and sometimes I admit I would want my man to pick me up and take me out for dinner ... I didn't actually realise how much of a deal-breaker this was until it was put in front of me!"