Sideswipe: Can't go past this deal ...

Wrong song to go out on

Fox News turned a few heads on Friday with its choice of music during a segment on wildfires - a fire that's been raging in Colorado for over a week, where the blaze had taken the lives of a couple in their 80s, where at least five people were unaccounted for and residents had been forced to jam highways as they fled. With the segment winding down, Johnny Cash's hit song Ring of Fire began to play.

Rules are for other people

A popular gym in Krakow, Poland, managed to stay open under new coronavirus restrictions by declaring itself a shop where people can "test" equipment for a fee, and a church offering "religious meetings" to promote a healthy lifestyle. Over the weekend, Krakow police entered the Atlantic Sports Fitness Gym Squash Klub fitness centre where a dozen or so people were exercising despite the government ban on gyms, designed to slow the spread of the virus. Officers identified both the staff and the visitors, but didn't issue any fines, because representatives of the gym claimed that they were operating legally.

Loathed phrases

1. "Crack on (makes my teeth zing)."

2. "I previously had nothing against the word 'entitled' but on here it's the ultimate insult and bandied around far too frequently and often nastily - probably accompanied with a judgy tut and a brisk bosom hoick."

3. "Winner winner chicken dinner."

4. "How literally everything is insane. These hairstyles are insane! What she does next is insane!"

5. "Cheeky vino!"

Op shop Finds

Too many Petes

A reader writes: "I worked in a hardware store where, for a short time, we had four Petes! The supervisor was called Skids (his surname was Marks), another was called Phantom because you could never find him; Zim had lived in Zimbabwe before coming to New Zealand and Fitzy was a shortened version of Fitzherbert."

Slang term given the thumbs up

The New Zealand Broadcasting watchdog, the BSA, says visually displaying the word "dickhead" onscreen during a Newshub item was all good, explaining that in the context of the item, which canvassed public opinion towards Simon Bridges, it would not have caused widespread undue offence or distress.