Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 22: Happy birthday, slayer of trees

3 minutes to read

Ana Samways
By:

Today is 82nd birthday of the humble photocopier.
According to smithsonian.com: "The copier created an electrostatic image of a document on a rotating metal drum, and used it to transfer toner—ink in a powdered