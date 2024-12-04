Advertisement
Russell Brand defends attending Diddy’s infamous parties while married to Katy Perry

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Russell Brand gave insight into the history of his friendship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a recent TikTok video. Photos / Getty Images

Warning: This article contains distressing content.

The controversial British comedian has revealed what he got up to at one of the infamous parties that Diddy is now facing jail time for.

Russell Brand has defended attending one of P Diddy’s “freak off” parties while married to Katy Perry.

Brand and Perry were married between 2010 and 2012 before eventually divorcing after the comedian told her via text message he wanted to split, as she prepared to go onstage.

In a new video blog Brand has opened up about being friends with the disgraced rapper, and insisted that he never got up to anything morally questionable.

Recalling the time he attended one of the infamous Freak Offs, Brand, who has in recent years pivoted from comedy to religion, explained: “I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green and I left about 7 o’clock because I was married at the time”.

“I’m glad I did as it turns out there was stuff that went on that I was not qualified to handle as a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God. When denied that connection to God, I’ll make all sorts of ridiculous choices,” he continued.

Russell Brand has defended the times he attended Diddy's parties, saying he felt "vulnerable" and "exposed" around the star. Photo / TikTok
“How would you do if back in the day you were invited to a Diddy party?” he went on to ask viewers.

“I told you about the time I went to Vegas with Diddy. And I went home early and had a little Diddy party on my own. Which was actually above board and legit. Thank you heavenly Father for being there with me even at the moments in my life where I felt most vulnerable and exposed.”

Brand opened up about meeting Diddy for the first time during a resurfaced 2010 interview. He shared that the star had “forced” him to travel to Vegas for a wild holiday.

“He’s a very intense man because — I think he comes from nothing, and now he’s very, very powerful. People that do stuff like that, they’re intense,” he told Blacktree TV.

“Now, I like him, he’s very influential,” Brand explained, adding that Combs, 54, is difficult to say ‘no’ to.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (L) is facing numerous serious charges and will be going to trial next year for his alleged crimes. Photo / Getty Images
“Say that you don’t want to do something and Diddy does want you to do it, it’s really hard to not do that thing … you still do it because you think, ‘Ahh, don’t upset him.’ He’s an influential person.”

At the time, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star admitted he worried about the pressure of being “very friendly” with Combs.

“He may ask you for loads of favours and you can’t say no to him. That’s my worry … pressure,” he said. “I don’t want to be nobody’s bitch, I work too hard in life, not even Diddy’s b**ch.”


