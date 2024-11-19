He’s called for an “immediate hearing” to reveal who authorised the search of Diddy’s cell and the seizure of material.

The rapper’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March this year. Police seized drugs, ammunition, firearms and items used in Diddy’s reported “freak offs”, including more than 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo pictured arriving at court in September following the rapper's arrest. Photo / Getty Images

He also faces countless lawsuits from his reported victims, who include two minors.

The rapper has continually denied the accusations, pleaded not guilty and claimed any contact with his alleged victims was consensual.

Combs has requested his release on house arrest with a bail payment to the tune of US$50 million (NZ$84.7m)

Neither Combs' attorneys or the prosecution responded to requests for comment from the New York Post.

It comes amid reports Diddy is trying to “corruptly influence” witnesses and potential jurors from prison as he awaits trial.

Recorded phone calls from prison show the rapper is trying to manipulate those involved in his upcoming sex-trafficking trial, according to The Sun.

Prosecutors in the case have opposed his latest bid for bail, saying he asked members of his family to campaign on social media around his birthday to “influence the potential jury in this criminal proceeding” and help create positive “narratives” for the public.

According to the Guardian, Combs urged his children to share videos on social media from his 55th birthday celebration and then observed the posts’ engagement to see if “the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case”.