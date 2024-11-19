He’s called for an “immediate hearing” to reveal who authorised the search of Diddy’s cell and the seizure of material.
The rapper’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March this year. Police seized drugs, ammunition, firearms and items used in Diddy’s reported “freak offs”, including more than 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.
Prosecutors in the case have opposed his latest bid for bail, saying he asked members of his family to campaign on social media around his birthday to “influence the potential jury in this criminal proceeding” and help create positive “narratives” for the public.
According to the Guardian, Combs urged his children to share videos on social media from his 55th birthday celebration and then observed the posts’ engagement to see if “the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case”.