The rapper was also arrested for driving without insurance, and was held by police in Maryland Heights in St Louis after officers found the drugs in his vehicle.
After his initial arrest, he was taken into custody and then arrested for failing to appear in relation to a previous traffic violation, according to NBC News. The outlet reports that he was released later that day.
TMZ obtained a copy of a marriage certificate revealing that the happy couple made their romance official by saying “I do” on December 27, 2023.
The US news outlet reported that while the paperwork did not state where the couple wed, it was noted that the marriage was certified in Louis County - the home state of the Hot in Here singer.
It comes after Ashanti revealed on Instagram in April that she and the couple are expecting their first child together.
Last month, she shared a photo of her and her now-husband celebrating Mother’s Day, writing in the caption, “This Mother’s Day was so special… having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!”
The Foolish singer opened up to Entertainment Tonight this week where she recalled telling her husband she was pregnant over FaceTime.
“I couldn’t wait, [I] had to get it out,” she says. “And he was just like, ‘Oh I knew.’”
“He was so happy and we were both smiling and it was so funny,” she said, reflecting on the moment. “I was actually at his mom’s house... He was in the studio. It was a really cool moment. It was a little bit of everything.”
The RnB couple split in 2013 after 10 years of an on-and-off relationship.
Upon rekindling their love, they were both open in admitting they were “surprised” that they had found their way back to each other.
Ashanti echoed the sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, confessing, “Never in a million years did I think we would be here.”