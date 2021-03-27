Rapper Lil Nas X pole dances his way to hell, masterfully responds to haters

He was told he belonged in hell - so that's where he went. Photo / Twitter

American rapper Lil Nas X has responded to people who have been pointing to his latest music video as a sign of what is wrong with society.

The video for the rapper's latest single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", features the artist pole dancing his way down to hell, then giving Satan a lap dance.

Lil Nas X released the video not long after a wave of criticism that followed his public statement about being a gay man, after which many told him he'd end up in hell because of his sexuality.

The song is a letter to his younger self, as the rapper - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - explained:

In his statement, he says he had promised himself he would never publicly come out as gay, but hopes that opening up about his sexuality will help make things easier for queer people everywhere.

In a subsequent tweet, Lil Nas X addressed the haters, telling them to "stay mad", after his decision to stop hating himself.

"I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves," he wrote.

i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

The song has become an instant hit, with 10 million views on YouTube in just a few hours and more than one million Spotify streams.

AND WE JUST HIT 10 MILLION VIEWS AND #1 TRENDING ON YOUTUBE ! CONGRATSSSS pic.twitter.com/fV4fwqtna1 — major ❣️ CMBYN OUT NOW (@lilnasxmajor) March 27, 2021

The song has angered conservative and religious groups, who point to the rapper as proof of the downfall of society.

Not content with angering the trolls once, Lil Nas X has been masterfully trolling them repeatedly by replying to hateful comments on social media and throwing the hate right back on their faces.

The rapper has responded to people accusing him of being a bad role model for children, by pointing out it is not his job to raise them and he does not make music for children.

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

Lil Nas X says the criticism aimed at his music is misplaced as there are more important things to worry about.

"There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. Me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society," he wrote on Twitter, in a response to a tweet blaming him, which has since been deleted.

there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society. https://t.co/H21SMVnfNQ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

In another tweet, he again points out that there are far more serious things to blame the downfall of society on.

"Y'all saying a gay n***a twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen," he wrote.

showed my 3 month old niece the call me by your name video and she said “uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece” i’m gonna go cry yall😢😢 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

i’m gonna be so pissed if i don’t get any illuminati conspiracy videos. i worked so hard for this. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when i actually go there lmao — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

The rapper has been applauded for taking a stand against the haters.

Christians: Gay people are the devil and will burn in hell!!

Also Christians: mad that Lil Nas X (a gay man) gave Satan a lap dance#LILNASX pic.twitter.com/a6WmC71Gpz — Rohan Carrington (@RohanC154782478) March 27, 2021

I love the diverse LGBT representation Lil Nas X has started to bring to rap world.#LILNASX pic.twitter.com/um6iKH2ozl — Rohan Carrington (@RohanC154782478) March 27, 2021

The Old Town Road artist came out in a tweet at the end of Pride Week in 2019, leading to waves of both support and hate on social media.

You can watch the full video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" below: