Dave Grohl felt lost in the aftermath of Kurt Cobain's death

Music star Dave Grohl, 52, has admitted that the death of his Nirvana bandmate - who committed suicide in April 1994 - turned his life "upside down" and he wasn't sure what to do with himself for "months and months and months" afterwards.
He recalled: "I didn't really have a plan. When everything's sort of turned upside down, and shaken up like that, you just wake up every day thinking, 'Who am I, where am I, what am I doing?'
"I remember the day after Kurt died, how strange it felt to wake up knowing he wasn't with us any more, and that I had another day. Like, okay, so what am I going to do with today?
"I believe it was then that I started to realise, oh okay, you have to do everything once again. Meaning, like, I have to make a pot of coffee and this is my first pot of coffee since Kurt's gone. I have to go upstairs and get dressed. This is the first thing I'll wear since Kurt has been gone. It goes like that.
"I honestly don't know what I did. It was months and months and months."
Dave is now one of the most popular musicians in the world, but at the start of his career, he felt "self-conscious" about his on-stage performances.
He told "Reel Stories": "For years, I was so self-conscious on stage, like 'I know I don't sound good, but how do I look? How do I hold my guitar? Do I do it like this? How do I move?'
"I wasn't ever in the moment, I was just so afraid. And then something clicked, where I was like 'You know what? I'm not wasting this moment on being nervous, or scared.
"I'm gonna walk out there like Julius f****** Caesar.'"