Candid new KUWTK episode gives insight into Kim and Kanye's relationship breakdown

A new episode from the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians reveals the truth about Kim and Kanye's relationship. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian's private handling of Kanye West's presidential bid, dramatic campaign rally and Twitter rampage last year has been revealed for the first time.

Kanye, 43, officially announced his presidential bid on July 5 in a tweet. In the weeks after, he held his first campaign rally, where he emotionally revealed he and Kim nearly aborted their daughter North, now seven.

Afterwards, he fled to Wyoming where he posted a barrage of tweets in which he accused Kim, 40, and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to "lock me up".

He also declared he had been trying to get a divorce from Kim, the mother of his four children.

Following months of silence, the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Kim struggling with Kanye's behaviour, as well as the media fallout.

"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have," Kim said in a confessional.

"I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter.

"So I'm still going to choose to not really talk about it here."

Afterwards, speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian and friend Malika Haqq, Kim said she was "trying to support" Kanye, but was clearly overwhelmed by the events.

"It's been a long day. I try to just like ... support him," Kim said. "I was like, you know, I mean I don't wanna talk about it on camera, so ... I just don't want to talk about Kanye or anything."

Khloe then said to camera, "Kimberley handles things really really private, and to herself. She's someone who is calm and cool, and we all respect that. But I know because she's not talking about it, even to us privately, that it's really affecting her."

Later in the episode, Kim is heard speaking to a minder on the phone about Kanye, who was at their Wyoming ranch while Kim was in Los Angeles.

"I'm happy to come, I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to him, he says no," Kim was heard saying.

"I'm happy to come tomorrow, next week, whatever he wants. I'm still happy to come and be supportive and chill with him, and I know he needs that."

After the conversation, Kim fronted a confessional where she said the situation was "frustrating".

"Kanye's been in Wyoming. He's been posting a lot of things on social media, so that is a little bit frustrating," she said.

"But you just have to kind of separate yourself from what's going on at home, and what's going on on the internet.

"So I'm trying to go to Wyoming so I can be with him."

Later on at the family's holiday house in Malibu, Khloe asked Kim how she and Kanye were doing.

"Moseying on along," Kim said.

Kourtney then revealed she spoke to Kanye on the phone earlier, where the rapper admitted he shouldn't have posted on Twitter.

"He said, 'It would be nice to be able to say things.' I said, 'Yeah, say what you want to say, but did you have to say those tweets publicly?' And he said, 'No you're right, I shouldn't say it publicly. It's better to say it one-on-one.'"