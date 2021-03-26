Sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying: MediaWorks details impending workplace review

MediaWorks recently posted details on its website regarding its review. Photo / File

Allegations of sexual or racial harassment, discrimination, bullying, and misuse of drugs and alcohol will be probed as part of MediaWorks' impending workplace review.

MediaWorks has revealed detailed terms of reference for the review, which will stretch back three years to March 2018.

Two Mediaworks staffers have been stood down amid an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, sparked by a series of online allegations about a toxic culture at the radio and entertainment company.

It is understood the two men have not been at work for more than a week. One of the men involved is understood to work at a radio station.

The allegations came to light when claims against one of the men were made on a social media page that encourages women to share their experiences of working in the music industry.

A woman wrote that the man had "been around forever creeping people out".

Another commented that she had had "a few run-ins" with him and that she would not be comfortable being left alone with him.

The terms of reference state that current and former MediaWorks staff are invited to take part. The independent review is being led by QC Maria Dew.

The company aims to release the findings by the end of July.

In an email to staff, MediaWorks director of people and culture Alex Nicholson said the online posts were "a call to action" for people to share stories of potential incidents or bullying or harassment.

"I want to remind you we have a confidential internal process here at MediaWorks if you ever wanted to report something of concern to you," the email read.

"You can be assured that anything reported through this channel will be looked into and treated in confidence."