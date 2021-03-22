Harry and Meghan hire famed Hollywood producer for Archewell Productions and Audio

Harry and Meghan have launched an exclusive Spotify podcast as well as signing a lucrative Netflix deal to produce shows. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hired a veteran Hollywood producer to helm part of their growing team as they continue to build their company in the US.

The former royals have assigned Ben Browning as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio, the companies they launched to produce content for their rumoured $180 million Netflix and Spotify deals.

Browning, who more recently produced the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman, is known for his work on Sanctum, which he executive-produced with James Cameron as a developer, as well as the 2016 film Passengers led by Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a next-generation production company with best-in-class distribution partners in Netflix and Spotify, a clear agenda to inform and entertain, and an unparalleled global reach," Browning said.

"From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting."

The couple's office also confirmed their Archewell Foundation director, Catherine St-Laurent, had transitioned from chief-of-staff to a senior advisory role.

St-Laurent had first taken on her role in the company in April last year and had previously worked for Bill Gates' charitable ventures.

"She (St-Laurent) will continue to bring high-level strategic guidance to Archewell, which she helped launch and build over the course of the past year," a spokesperson said.

Harry and Meghan launched Archewell Foundation in October last year, a non-profit organisation with a purpose to "drive systemic cultural change".

The famed producer also worked on the 2016 film Passengers starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. Photo / Getty Images

Their audio and production companies were also announced last year, with Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions forming another arm of the brand.

One of their first projects was their Archewell Audio podcast, released on Spotify in December.

The first episode saw the couple introduce themselves as simply Harry and Meghan before Meghan says: "One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.

"And no matter what the story, they usually offer an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And in some way, remind you of a story about yourself."

Harry added: "And that is what this story is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before."