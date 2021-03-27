Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are seemingly back together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the 26th Annual Screen Actors in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed they were working on their romance after rumours about them splitting surfaced, but they have seemingly rekindled their relationship as they looked happier than ever as they posed for a selfie together.

Sharing their new business venture, Rodriguez wrote on Instagram: "IT'S OFFICIAL! We are part of the @goligummy family!!

"Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we've joined forces with Goli Nutrition. They've revolutionised the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious and nutritious gummies!"

The couple were recently spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic, where they are staying while Lopez films her new movie.

Pictures show the couple kissing when Rodriguez arrived back at the suite before they enjoyed a lunch break on the terrace.

The couple have now confirmed they are "working through" things after reports they had ending their two-year engagement. They have hit back at claims of a split, insisting they are working through differences.

In a joint statement, they said: "We are working through some things."

A source also claimed they just "hit a rough patch" but were never fully broken up.

The insider added of the couple's relationship: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch.

"But they were not broken up ... She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and Covid but they want to try to stay together."