Megxit movie in the works: Third Lifetime film about Harry and Meghan confirmed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dramatic exit from royal life will be turned into a TV movie later this year.

According to Deadline, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be a dramatic retelling of "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie".

The Lifetime movie will be the third instalment in a trilogy about the Duke and Duchess and casting is now underway, reports The Sun.

The film will "detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death".

It's also reported that scenes in the film will portray the "family feuds" between Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as between Charles and Harry and William and Harry.

The couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired a few weeks ago, could also feature in the film.

The third movie in the trilogy was first announced last year, but Covid-19 restrictions put production on hold.

It follows two earlier Lifetime movies following the lives of the royal couple. It's not yet been announced who will play the leads - but the first two films had different actors and actresses playing the lead roles.

A third film about Harry and Meghan's lives as royals is currently in the works. Photo / AP

The first movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, came out in 2018 in honour of the couple's wedding.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal was released the following year, starring American actress Tiffany Smith as the Duchess of Sussex and Charlie Field of Poldark fame as Prince Harry.

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser played the lead roles in the first film.

The film comes in the wake of Harry and Meghan's revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they claimed Meghan faced racism from the royal family and that their son Archie was denied a title.