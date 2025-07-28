Advertisement
Promoters optimistic as NZ events industry shows promising summer lineup

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ed Sheeran recently announced shows for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in January 2026.

After years of cancellations, hesitancy and public fatigue, New Zealand’s events scene is finally finding its rhythm again.

Lorde has announced arena concerts in Christchurch and her hometown of Auckland. Metallica is taking over Eden Park in November. And Ed Sheeran will

