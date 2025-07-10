A surprise appearance at the Aotearoa Music Awards, following her YMCA pop-up performance of songs from Virgin, seemingly put the snub to rest, with the 28-year-old Aucklander telling the media, “Have I ever missed a New Zealand tour?”

Cryptic posters of a pelvic X-ray also recently began to appear on billboards in Melbourne and Sydney, with some speculating that an Australasian tour announcement was imminent.

The album was described by Lorde as being about transparency, signalled on the album cover, which is an X-ray of her pelvis.

Virgin has since skyrocketed to No 1 on the charts in New Zealand, the UK and Australia upon its release. It also reached No 2 on the Billboard 200 in the US, with songs such as Man Of The Year and What Was That being used prominently on social media.

Next year’s shows will also mark the first time since 2023 that the singer, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, has performed a full concert in Aotearoa.

She was last here on her Solar Power Tour, with a series of intimate concerts in venues like Havelock North’s Black Barn Amphitheatre, and Western Springs Outer Fields.

Yelich-O’Connor also performed at Wellington’s TSB Arena but looks to be skipping the capital altogether this time.

“Her stage presence was so unique, dancing in her classic irreverent style, in tune with every melody, captivating the audience and tugging at heartstrings,” said Newstalk ZB journalist Azaria Howell, who was at the TSB Arena concert.

Former Hastings Leader editor Maddisyn Jeffares praised the singer for her stage presence and for acknowledging those in the region who had been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Raised and schooled in the suburb of Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore, Lorde told reporters at the Aotearoa Music Awards that she was staying with her parents while in New Zealand for a brief spell and had enjoyed getting to spend some time at the beach.

A few months later, she caused a major buzz at the Glastonbury Music Festival with a surprise performance, where she performed songs from Virgin and an abundance of her other hits.

The Ultrasound World Tour will continue to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth after the New Zealand stops.

Lorde: The Ultrasound World Tour

Auckland – Spark Arena – February 11, 2026

Christchurch – Wolfbrook Arena – February 13, 2026

Ticketing info

American Express presale: Tuesday, July 15 at 1pm local time

Frontier Member presale: Thursday, July 17 at 2pm local time

General onsale: Friday, July 18 at 2pm local time

Tickets and tour info via: frontiertouring.com/lorde