Representatives for rapper Drake have seemingly confirmed the postponement of his upcoming New Zealand tour dates. Photo /Getty Images

Hours after reports speculating Drake’s New Zealand tour dates were in doubt, representatives for the Fake Love rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone his remaining Australasia shows, including at Auckland’s Spark Arena, will not be going ahead.

Blaming a scheduling conflict the representatives said his Anita Max Win Tour shows, originally scheduled for later next month, would be “postponed”.

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows“.

The statement added that all tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates.

“Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.