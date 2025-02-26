Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Drake NZ tour news: Star’s representatives confirm postponement of NZ shows due to scheduling conflict

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Representatives for rapper Drake have seemingly confirmed the postponement of his upcoming New Zealand tour dates. Photo /Getty Images

Representatives for rapper Drake have seemingly confirmed the postponement of his upcoming New Zealand tour dates. Photo /Getty Images

Hours after reports speculating Drake’s New Zealand tour dates were in doubt, representatives for the Fake Love rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone his remaining Australasia shows, including at Auckland’s Spark Arena, will not be going ahead.

Blaming a scheduling conflict the representatives said his Anita Max Win Tour shows, originally scheduled for later next month, would be “postponed”.

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows“.

The statement added that all tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates.

“Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience”.

The statement finished by saying that the Hotline Bling singer and his team had a positive experience performing in Australia and were planned to return at a later date.

Drake shared a selfie from Brisbane on Instagram Stories. Photo / @champagnepapi
Drake shared a selfie from Brisbane on Instagram Stories. Photo / @champagnepapi

“We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The postponement comes after significant chatter on social media about Drake’s travel movements, with the Courier Mail reporting previously that the rapper’s stage equipment, including a giant clear walkway used in every show of the tour, will be shipped to Europe this week.

He recently posted a photo to Instagram showing himself on a balcony in Brisbane, where he performed last night amid delays getting into the venue.

Promoters Live Nation previously said they had “no comment” to make on the matter, and Ticketmaster have been approached for comment.

Drake had originally scheduled to play in the City of Sails on February 28 and March 1 after he wrapped up his Australia shows.

However, fans were notified by Ticketmaster late last month that the original dates had been changed because of “scheduling conflicts,” making this recent date change the second in months.

The revised dates for his Auckland shows at that point were changed to March 15 and March 16.

More to come.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment