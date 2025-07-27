Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Review: Synthony’s Full Metal Orchestra and Origins delight at Spark Arena

By
Multimedia Journalist·The Aucklander·
3 mins to read

Full Metal Orchestra, from the team behind Synthony, at Auckland's Spark Arena on Saturday July 26. Video | RadLab
Review by Anne-Marie de BruinLearn more

The double-header of Synthony featuring Full Metal Orchestra and Origins at Spark Arena began with former Shihad frontman Jon Toogood striding out to perform an accoustic set which included his own hits, as well as Kiwi classics from other bands.

Toogood began with Run.

“Turn up the ambience so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save