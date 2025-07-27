Toogood also performed Pacifier, by Shihad. He noted he was 27 when he wrote it and was now 54, so his voice would’ve changed since then.

Toogood performed crowd pleaser songs like Rain by Dragon, and Split Enz’s I Got You.

He noted performing his classic Home Again that he’d played it during his time in Shihad hundreds of times a year, so would change the lyrics to entertain himself and the band. Synthony’s audience got one of these “Put your c*** back in your undies.”

Toogood’s performance set the tone for what was to come.

The Auckland Philharmonia was ably conducted by the brilliant Sarah-Grace Williams, who is one of the stars of Synthony’s performances around New Zealand, Australia and the globe.

Toogood ran back on stage for Enter Sandman by Metallica.

The night also belonged to EJ Barnes, daughter of Jimmy Barnes, who has clearly inherited her vocal talents from her dad.

Jennie Skulander from Devilskin was also a highlight on songs like Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song.

There was a tribute to the late Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22. Toogood performed a brilliant version of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.

AC/DC’s ex-drummer Phil Rudd, who has lived in Tauranga for years, was also a tour de force. Welcomed to the stage for Thunderstruck, with Barnes singing and Wellington musician Seamus Johnson behind the microphone for Highway to Hell.

Other features of the night included Skulander tackling Aerials by System of A Down, with other songs including Master of Puppets by Metallica performed by Toogood.

For the finale, all the musicians came back, with Rudd performing on AC/DC’s It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll), with bagpipers also on stage.

Manuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra at Spark Arena on Saturday night. Photo / RadLab

After the performance of Full Metal Orchestra, we filed out to eat chicken wings and wait for the performance of Synthony’s Origins featuring EDM classics that began Synthony’s worldwide run.

The crowd at Manuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra at Spark Arena on Saturday night. Photo / RadLab

The next section began with Bevan Keys and Synthony’s musical director Dick Johnson and an MC performing a DJ set.

They were followed by Australian EDM pioneers Sneaky Sound System with singer Connie Thembi Mitchell’s powerful voice and rainbow coloured outfit on show.

The orchestra then returned to get into the spectacle that was Origins. Great visuals highlighted Williams’ conducting. Emily Williams and Nyree Huyser stunned on vocals.

Great visuals accompanied “Epic Sax Guy” and Synthony OG Lewis McCallum for Fat Boy Slim’s Right Here Right Now.

Daft Punk songs were also played, with Around the World and Sam Allen on vocals for One More Time.

The night was then taken back to 1995 with Robert Miles’ Children and songs also going back in time, like Feel So Close by Calvin Harris and Levels by Avicii.

As the night ended, fans of Synthony’s famous fusion of classical and EDM classics would not be disappointed, with the night eventually closed out with Darude’s Sandstorm, which has become Synthony’s theme song.