Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76: Shihad’s Jon Toogood ‘shellshocked’ as world reacts

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76.

The frontman for New Zealand rock band Shihad says he is “shellshocked” by Ozzy Osbourne’s death as the world mourns the rock legend.

Kiwis awoke to the news that lead singer of Black Sabbath died this morning (NZT) aged 76.

In a statement provided to the Herald, Jon Toogood said:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save