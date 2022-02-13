Real-life married couple Scarlett Johansson and SNL star Colin Jost star in this commercial for digital at-home assistant Alexa. Photo / Youtube

Every year millions wait to see who will win the coveted NFL Super Bowl, but even more people tune in for the famously controversial commercials and the over-the-top half-time show.

This year we will see commercials starring Megan Thee Stallion, Ewan McGregor, Zendaya, real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Lindsay Lohan and more.

Here is a snapshot of the commercials that will appear during the big game.

Ewan McGregor in Expedia

The Star Wars actor appears in this ad for the travel company Expedia talking about his favourite travel experiences.

Andy Richter in Avocados from Mexico

Comedian Andy Richter, dressed as the Roman emperor Caesar, using his humour to promote avocado goodness.

Zendaya in Squarespace

The Spider-Man star plays the character of Sally in this commercial. She just wants to sell some seashells but is getting nowhere, then decides to use Squarespace.

Hannah Waddingham in Rakuten

The Ted Lasso star ups her glamour game in this Casino Royale themed ad for electronic commerce company Rakuten.

Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth in Doritos & Cheetos

Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth lend just their voices to this adorable commercial for Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos. The real star though is the sloth.

Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Nicholas Braun and Gwyneth Paltrow in Uber Eats

Stars abound in this whimsical commercial dubbed "Uber don't Eats". Using the food delivery company to order non-edible items, our celebs proceed to eat them anyway.

Lindsay Lohan in Planet Fitness

Showing how far she has come, Lohan pokes fun at her own rollercoaster life in this ad for the US-based fitness chain.

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd in Lay's

Close buddies Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd reminisce about the good times while sharing a packet of crisps.

Pete Davidson in Hellmann's

Pete Davison and former linebacker and current Patriots coach Jerod Mayo lend their support for Hellmann's mayonnaise in this ad.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Amazon Alexa

