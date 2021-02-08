The best Super Bowl ads: Will Ferrell, Matthew McConaughey, Timothee Chalamet and more star in hilarious ads

Will Ferrell was on a mission to race electric cars to Norway during a Super Bowl advertisement. Photo / General Motors

Michael B. Jordan, Timothee Chalamet, and Bruce Springsteen were among the stars of the most-watched Pepsi Super Bowl LV advertisements on YouTube.

The annual American football extravaganza took place on Sunday (US time), where companies often splash out on hiring A-List stars for the commercials that are shown during the match.

And this year was no different, with the likes of Jordan, Chalamet, and Springsteen being joined in big-budget ads by the likes of Cardi B, Matthew McConaughey, and Winona Ryder.

Following the Super Bowl, the commercials were posted to YouTube, and on Sunday night, Google released data about the Top 10 most viewed ads globally on its video platform, which show the A-List stars dominating the list.

According to Google, the most-watched ad on Gameday was for Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa, which starred Black Panther actor Jordan as the "ideal body" for the talking tech.

In second place was a commercial for car manufacturer Jeep, who employed Springsteen in an ode to unity, healing the divide, and common American ideals.

And completing the top three was fellow car dealer Cadillac, who created an Edward Scissorhands-themed advert starring Chalamet and Ryder, in which Chalamet plays 'Edgar' Scissorhands, a clumsy man who discovers the joys of hands-free cruise control.

Other adverts in the list include Uber Eats – who employed Wayne's World duo Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, as well as Cardi B – and Anheuser-Busch, whose commercial was directed by David Fincher.

Meanwhile, the trailer for upcoming Marvel movie The Falcon and The Winter Soldier also made the list, as did a trailer for Coming 2 America, which will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

According to Google, viewership of Super Bowl ads on YouTube during the game rose over 70 percent on TV screens from last year, whilst the YouTube channel for half-time show headliner The Weeknd peaked at over 1.6 million views per hour.

Five must-see Superbowl ads

Dolly Parton

Website builder Squarespace took an interesting spin on the work week, shouting out those with side hustles with a catchy new version of the hit song.

Timothee Chalamet and Winona Ryder

The Super Bowl opted to replace Johnny Depp in this Edward Scissorhands-themed ad for an electric car. Timothee Chalamet played Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Edward and Kim from the 1990 movie.

Michael B. Jordan

Imagine if the AI on your phone was a celebrity. Now imagine it was threatening your marriage.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Shaggy

Two New Zealanders are the creative talent behind this ad for Cheetos, featuring Kunis, Kutcher, and musician Shaggy performing a new version of the classic song. Read more about the story behind the ad here.

Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, and Awkwafina

Another electric car ad, this time with a race against time to Norway featuring some big stars and hilarious moments.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald