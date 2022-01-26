Timberlake accidentally exposed the star's breast during a Super Bowl halftime show. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake will reportedly be part of Janet Jackson's documentary.

The Cry Me A River hitmaker - who accidentally exposed the pop star's breast during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 - is set to feature in Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

An insider told Page Six: "Justin is in it. I was told he is going to be in the documentary. It's like this big secret. He's the surprise."

The incident will be explored in the documentary, and director Jodi Gomes previously said the programme will look at the incident with "today's perspective".

She explained: "I think because, you know, we wanted to frame the picture and look at everything through a new lens and look at it from today's lens to find out exactly what happened.

"It was a massive performance that touched a lot of people and it had a lot of unintended consequences, and we wanted to just look at it from today's perspective and put it under a microscope and look at the how and the why.

Janet Jackson on the Damita Jo CD cover in 2004.

"One person was treated differently than the other, and I just think it made a lot of sense for me at this time."

Janet recently credited her faith with getting her through the controversy surrounding their performance.

She said: "What's really important to me is going back to having that foundation. Not just family, but God. That's what really pulled me through. It's tough for me to talk about that time."

And she insisted it is "important" a discussion is had about the contrasting treatment she and Justin received following the scandal.

She added: "Whether I want to be part of that conversation or not, I am part of that conversation.

"I think it's important. Not just for me, but for women. So I think it's important that conversation has been had. You know what I mean? And things have changed obviously since then for the better."

Meanwhile, Justin - who wrote huge hit Cry Me A River about his breakup from Britney Spears - previously apologised to Janet and his ex.

Instagram post from Justin Timberlake dated 13 February 2021 in which he apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

Last year, he said: "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."