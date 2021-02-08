Tom Brady upstaged by adorable daughter at Super Bowl celebration

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Brady was upstaged by his daughter after he led his team to victory at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The 43-year-old quarterback earned his seventh NFL championship when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, and though all eyes should have been on him when he was honoured with his fifth career Super Bowl MVP accolade after the game, it was eight-year-old Vivian who stole the show during the post game celebrations.

CBS aired footage of the delighted youngster jumping up and down on stage during the trophy presentation, as well as grabbing handfuls of confetti and throwing it at her brothers, 11-year-old Benjamin and 13-year-old Jack.

And after Tom was handed his trophy, Vivian reached out for it and he eventually passed it over to her - meaning she got to hold the award before many of her dad's teammates had touched it.

During the presentation, the sportsman was asked about getting to enjoy the victory with his kids.

He said: "They started off about this big, and now look at 'em. So I'm trying to stop the little clock right now, but it will be nice to celebrate with them, too."

Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen - the mother of his younger two children - shared video footage on her Instagram Story of all three kids celebrating the win from their suite within the stadium, with both boys wearing replicas of their dad's jersey.

Meanwhile, Jack's mother, Bridget Moynahan gushed about how "proud" she is of her former partner.

Reacting to the result, the 49-year-old actress shared a photo of Tom during the game and wrote: "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55 (sic)"