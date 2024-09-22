‘Impacting me’: The moment one 28yo knew it was time to quit her job

“I didn’t feel fulfilled in the role, and I didn’t get to be creative,” she said.
Even though Lisa wanted to enjoy her work, she just wasn’t, and she was also in a position where her sister’s health had really put things in perspective.
“I didn’t want to be in a position where I didn’t enjoy my day anymore. You should be doing something you feel happy doing day to day, and you shouldn’t be waiting for the weekend,” she said.
“I think if I was still in Sydney, I wouldn’t have even reflected on, ‘Is work bringing me happiness?’ Am I doing something that brings me joy?’”
The 28-year-old is the first to acknowledge you shouldn’t get all your happiness from work, but if it starts to impede on your general happiness, well, then you have a problem - you shouldn’t ignore it.
Work unhappiness isn’t uncommon in Australia. Job search platform Seek has released its inaugural Workplace Happiness Index. It surveyed over 1200 Aussie workers, and only 55% said they were happy at work.
Generation Z is the least happy generation at work, with 50 per cent unhappy with their career progression and opportunities with senior leadership. Baby boomers are the happiest, with 61% declaring their contentment.
In Lisa’s case, she wasn’t prepared to stay unhappy. Even if the job was technically fine, that didn’t mean it was worth staying in - even the potential for career progression wasn’t something she found “exciting”.
So, after five months, she resigned.
“It felt really good. I thought it was going to be nerve-racking. I know not everyone has the ability to quit their job because they don’t enjoy it,” she said.