The rapper made his entrance at the Games carrying the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony and has since been spotted in the stands cheering on the women’s artistic gymnastics, the men’s skateboarding, and the women’s beach volleyball. He is also a special NBC Olympics correspondent.
Donning pink and green, similar to their characters Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming Wizard of Oz spinoff musical, the pair’s matching ensembles are the latest in a string of Wicked-inspired outings together.
The film is set to hit screens later this year on November 28.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was looking fashionably patriotic at the Paris Olympics over the weekend, rocking an American flag-festooned knit. The Good Nurse actress was in attendance at the women’s gymnastics event.
The actress made headlines last year after performing in Broadway’s A Doll’s House, an 18th-century play about a woman in a suffocating marriage. Chastain was nominated for a Tony for her role as Nora Helmer.
Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann
It doesn’t get more star-studded than pals Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann hanging out front row at the celeb-studded gymnastics event. The film director and Vogue editor were spotted together at a number of Olympic events, including the opening ceremony red carpet.
The pair have been friends for years, reports the Wall Street Journal, with Luhrmann revealing that he and Wintour met in 2001 while he was working on Moulin Rouge. According to the publication, Luhrmann was battling with the film’s bad press when Wintour put the film’s star, Nicole Kidman, on the cover of Vogue, and the rest is history.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
Power couple Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were spotted at the gymnastics event over the weekend. The Vampire Diaries actress has been dating White, a former professional snowboarder and five-time Olympian, since 2020 and is known to post envy-inducing snaps of them travelling the world together.
In February last year, the couple made headlines after joining celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton, Zoey Deutch and Jared Leto on a luxury superyacht cruise around Antarctica. At the time, a charter on the cruise via Mayfair-based yacht broker Camper and Nicholsons reportedly cost around US$2.2 million ($3.5m) per week.
In May this year, the team’s captain Maggie Steffens posted a plea on Instagram, shedding light on the lack of funding for sportswomen and the reality of working two to three jobs to get to the Olympic stage.
Over the weekend, actor Tom Cruise was spotted up on his feet, cheering on Simone Biles at the women’s artistic gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics. He also cheered on the US in the freestyle relay.
In a rare double appearance, Cruise’s ex-Nicole Kidman was also spotted at the Games, even attending the same event as him: the popular women’s gymnastics event. The Paddington actress also shared a clip of her watching the skateboarding event on day two of the Games with her now-husband Keith Urban.
Queen Latifah was spotted waving an American flag at multiple Olympic events. The Hairspray actress made an appearance at the men’s basketball on day two of the Games, which saw the US win against Serbia. She was also spotted cheering on the US at the swimming event on day three.
The star was seen enjoying a weekend of sport with her young son Rebel, whom she shares with partner Eboni Nichols.