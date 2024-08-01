As all eyes are on the Games, we turn our focus to the stands, revealing all the big-name stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Snoop Dogg

Calvin Cordozar Broadus jnr, aka Snoop Dogg, has been a regular fixture at the Paris Olympics, cheering on Team USA with zest, vigour, and an array of personalised T-shirts.

The rapper made his entrance at the Games carrying the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony and has since been spotted in the stands cheering on the women’s artistic gymnastics, the men’s skateboarding, and the women’s beach volleyball. He is also a special NBC Olympics correspondent.

A winning part of Snoop Dogg’s appearances are his fashion choices.

At each event, the rapper has donned the patriotic red, blue and white colours of the US, with a picture of the correlating American athlete printed on the front.

As a result, Dogg’s ensembles have gone viral with some social media users dubbing the music producer the official US “mascot” at the Olympics.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate the gold medal of the US 4x100m freestyle relay during day one of the swimming event in Nanterre near Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

Proving the Paris Olympics are a family affair, singer John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen attended the Games with their brood in tow.

The family were seen cheering on as the US 4x100m freestyle relay won gold on day one of the swimming event. They were later seen at the artistic gymnastics supporting Simone Biles.

Legend and Teigen welcomed their fourth child, Wren, via surrogacy in June last year. However, only their two eldest kids were spotted with them at the Paris Olympics.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. Photo / Getty Images

In yet another Wicked-adjacent appearance, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were seen sitting in the VIP box for the women’s artistic gymnastics event.

Donning pink and green, similar to their characters Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming Wizard of Oz spinoff musical, the pair’s matching ensembles are the latest in a string of Wicked-inspired outings together.

The film is set to hit screens later this year on November 28.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain looks on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain was looking fashionably patriotic at the Paris Olympics over the weekend, rocking an American flag-festooned knit. The Good Nurse actress was in attendance at the women’s gymnastics event.

The actress made headlines last year after performing in Broadway’s A Doll’s House, an 18th-century play about a woman in a suffocating marriage. Chastain was nominated for a Tony for her role as Nora Helmer.

Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann

It doesn’t get more star-studded than pals Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann hanging out front row at the celeb-studded gymnastics event. The film director and Vogue editor were spotted together at a number of Olympic events, including the opening ceremony red carpet.

The pair have been friends for years, reports the Wall Street Journal, with Luhrmann revealing that he and Wintour met in 2001 while he was working on Moulin Rouge. According to the publication, Luhrmann was battling with the film’s bad press when Wintour put the film’s star, Nicole Kidman, on the cover of Vogue, and the rest is history.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Nina Dobrev (left) and Shaun White look on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two. Photo / Getty Images

Power couple Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were spotted at the gymnastics event over the weekend. The Vampire Diaries actress has been dating White, a former professional snowboarder and five-time Olympian, since 2020 and is known to post envy-inducing snaps of them travelling the world together.

In February last year, the couple made headlines after joining celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton, Zoey Deutch and Jared Leto on a luxury superyacht cruise around Antarctica. At the time, a charter on the cruise via Mayfair-based yacht broker Camper and Nicholsons reportedly cost around US$2.2 million ($3.5m) per week.

Flavor Flav

US rapper Flavor Flav was spotted at the Games passionately cheering on the US women’s water polo team, which he sponsors.

In May this year, the team’s captain Maggie Steffens posted a plea on Instagram, shedding light on the lack of funding for sportswomen and the reality of working two to three jobs to get to the Olympic stage.

The music producer made the decision to sponsor, not only Steffens, but the entire US water polo team for the Paris Olympics - making him the first rapper to sponsor an Olympic team. He has been a vocal supporter of the sport, donning a water polo cap, a blue bedazzled watch chain and a singlet repping the team. Now, he has signed a five-year deal to sponsor US water polo.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends day two of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the artistic gymnastics event. Photo / Getty Images

Over the weekend, actor Tom Cruise was spotted up on his feet, cheering on Simone Biles at the women’s artistic gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics. He also cheered on the US in the freestyle relay.

Seemingly an avid sports fan, the Top Gun star was also snapped alongside Benedict Cumberbatch at London’s Wimbledon a few weeks ago and made headlines at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami last year when he was seen chatting to Loca singer Shakira.

Nicole Kidman

In a rare double appearance, Cruise’s ex-Nicole Kidman was also spotted at the Games, even attending the same event as him: the popular women’s gymnastics event. The Paddington actress also shared a clip of her watching the skateboarding event on day two of the Games with her now-husband Keith Urban.

Kidman recently opened up about her ex-husband, Cruise, and her experience working on Eyes Wide Shut with him and the film’s director Stanley Kubrick. Noting that the trio worked closely together on the film which was released 25 years ago, she told the Los Angeles Times that Kubrick was “mining” her and Cruise’s relationship and would take extra caution with them as he didn’t want one person to feel “ganged up on”.

American performer Queen Latifah is seen after the Men's Group Phase - Group C match between Serbia and US in Lille, France. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah was spotted waving an American flag at multiple Olympic events. The Hairspray actress made an appearance at the men’s basketball on day two of the Games, which saw the US win against Serbia. She was also spotted cheering on the US at the swimming event on day three.

The star was seen enjoying a weekend of sport with her young son Rebel, whom she shares with partner Eboni Nichols.















