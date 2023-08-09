'This is really gross, what I’m going to tell you guys': Chastain opens up about awkward kiss. Photo / AP

Jessica Chastain recently opened up about a “gross” moment onstage during her run on Broadway’s A Doll House.

“I can say it now, ‘cause we’re closed [production],” the Molly’s Game actress told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on an episode of their Smartless podcast.

“This is really gross, what I’m going to tell you guys,” she said as the trio asked what her worst moment was during her time in the production, which ran from March until June. “I threw up. I threw up, and I swallowed it. And no one knew!”

Chastain revealed that she had been “sobbing” when she “leaned over and it happened”.

“I had to kiss someone! Yes, it was a nightmare and I couldn’t explain [what happened]”, she said, mortified.

While the kiss was supposed to be passionate and “sensual”, the actress said that it was “definitely a closed mouth kiss” that night.

Chastain, who dazzled as the protagonist in the Broadway hit, said she wasn’t able tell anyone what had happened until the end of the show.

“The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, ‘You guys, I’m so sorry, I vomited.’”

The 46-year-old actress is the latest in a string of A-listers who have admitted to bodily function accidents while performing.

In July, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers revealed that he had pooped himself during a show once, while Ed Sheeran confessed he did the same thing back in 2015. Hugh Jackman admitted that he had “p****d” himself while playing Gaston in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast in 1995.

Chastain’s A Doll’s House is an 18th-century play about a woman in a suffocating marriage.

The actress gave a Tony-nominated performance in her role of Nora Helmer in the set-less, prop-less reimagining of the renowned production.

In March, Chastain shared with PBS that the barely-there set made her feel “incredibly exposed as an actor, because you’re not given — you’re not able to hide behind anything.”