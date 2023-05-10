The actor has put his cards on the table after a weekend in Miami with singer Shakira — who is conveniently much shorter than him. Photos / Getty Images

The actor has put his cards on the table after a weekend in Miami with singer Shakira — who is conveniently much shorter than him. Photos / Getty Images

It seems Shakira is Loca over a certain action aficionado.

Tom Cruise and the Hips Don’t Lie singer were spotted together over the weekend at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, an insider exclusively revealed to Page Six, and the Top Gun star is allegedly “extremely interested in pursuing her.”

“There is chemistry,” says the close source.

Cruise, 60, was most recently linked to Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell last year, but the two called it quits in June. Shakira, 46, recently split from her longtime beau Gerard Piqué last June after rumours the footballer was having an affair with now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, ran rampant.

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” says the insider, who added that Cruise is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented”.

Another perk of the newly-formed romance? “She isn’t taller than him”, says the source.

Tom Cruise y Shakira on the grid in Miami! 🏁💫 pic.twitter.com/kgafuqqYVD — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) May 7, 2023

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

Cruise is 170cm tall while the pop star comes in at 157cm.

An insider also revealed to Page Six that the Jack Reacher star is so smitten with Shakira that he allegedly sent her flowers.

Cruise and Shakira hung out on the race’s starting grid on Sunday and were seen chatting in a private suite at the event.

Shakira and her former boyfriend were together for 12 years and share two children together, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” she confessed to Elle last September.

Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Gerard Pique attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden. Photo / Getty Images

She went on, “I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family”.

Shakira currently resides in Miami.

Cruise has three kids: 30-year-old Isabella and 28-year-old Connor from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, and Suri, 17, whom he shares with ex Katie Holmes.







