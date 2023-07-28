Lilly Jay says her family is “collateral damage” in her estranged husband Ethan Slater’s romance with co-star Ariana Grande. Photo / Getty Images

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife has said her family is “collateral damage” after his budding relationship with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande made headlines last week.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lilly Jay revealed to Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

The musician, who shares a son with the Broadway star, says she’s putting all her focus into raising her and Slater’s child and being “a good mum.”

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay went on, referring to Grande’s recent split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

However, insiders say that Jay has been “calling every news outlet to get this story out” while telling a different story to Slater behind closed doors, reports Page Six.

“She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child,” the insider says.

“She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong,” the source affirms, saying that Slater had been separated from Jay for two months before he started things with Grande.

“Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child.”

Representatives for Gomez, Grande and Slater haven’t returned Page Six’s requests for comment.

On Wednesday, the Tony Award nominee filed for divorce from his wife of nearly four years in a New York court.

The reason listed for the separation was not immediately known.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater smile in a photo shared by Michelle Yeoh in March. Photo / Instagram

Slater’s decision to part ways with Jay comes a week after his romance with the 7 Rings singer was publicised.

Page Six confirmed that Grande and Slater began seeing each other a few months ago after the pair had already separated from their partners.

A close source also revealed that Grande and her luxury real estate husband remained amicable throughout the split.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande have remained amicable throughout the split. Photo / Ariana Grande via Instagram

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source revealed, adding that Gomez even visited the popstar in the UK, where Wicked was being filmed, in a last attempt to save their marriage.

A snap of the the Wicked cast celebrating Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in March recently went viral, showing Slater with his arm around Grande.

Other sources later told Page Six that Slater’s estranged wife was “blindsided” by his romance with the Thank U, Next singer.

“It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” they told Page Six.

The insider’s understanding was that Grande was the reason for the pair’s split, after they “suddenly” broke up when “nothing appeared wrong between them.”