Ozzy Osbourne feared his health issues would never end

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Ozzy Osbourne has battled a series of health concerns, including pneumonia, infection, neck and spinal issues and Parkinson's disease. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne is fighting to get fit again as he prepares for Black Sabbath’s farewell concert in July.

The Paranoid hitmaker - who has battled pneumonia and a lingering infection in recent years, had neck and spinal issues, exacerbated by a 2019 fall, as well as Parkinson’s disease - is preparing for Black Sabbath’s farewell concert in Birmingham, central England, and admitted the all-star gig was conceived by his wife, Sharon, so that he had “something to give me a reason to get up in the morning”.

Reflecting on his string of illnesses, the 76-year-old told The Guardian: “You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong. You begin to think this is never going to end.”

He has thrown himself into preparing for the Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park football stadium on July 5, and has a trainer living with him to get him back to fitness, while a vocal coach visits several times a week.

“I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing, and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again.

“I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs.”

He warned fans not to expect the sort of energetic performance he’d have given in previous years.

 “I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down.”

But the veteran singer is determined to do his best.

“I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up ...

“We’re only playing a couple of songs each. I don’t want people thinking ‘We’re getting ripped off’, because it’s just going to be … what’s the word? … a sample, you’re going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath.”

The concert line-up will also feature bands including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Anthrax and Tool.

