Ozzy Osbourne feared his health issues would never end

Ozzy Osbourne is fighting to get fit again as he prepares for Black Sabbath’s farewell concert in July.

The Paranoid hitmaker - who has battled pneumonia and a lingering infection in recent years, had neck and spinal issues, exacerbated by a 2019 fall, as well as Parkinson’s disease - is preparing for Black Sabbath’s farewell concert in Birmingham, central England, and admitted the all-star gig was conceived by his wife, Sharon, so that he had “something to give me a reason to get up in the morning”.

Reflecting on his string of illnesses, the 76-year-old told The Guardian: “You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong. You begin to think this is never going to end.”

He has thrown himself into preparing for the Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park football stadium on July 5, and has a trainer living with him to get him back to fitness, while a vocal coach visits several times a week.

“I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing, and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again.