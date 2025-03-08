Lady Gaga: 'It can get better. It did for me, and I'm grateful for that.' Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga suffered with psychosis five years ago.

The 38-year-old singer and actress opened up about her mental health and said that she was not in a good place previously, but revealed it ultimately led to a “special” moment between herself and her now-fiancé Michael Polanksy.

Speaking on The Interview podcast from the New York Times, Gaga explained: “Five years ago, I had psychosis. I was not deeply in touch with reality for a while. It took me out of life in a big way, and after a lot of years of hard work I got myself back.

“It was a hard time, and it was actually really special when I met my partner because when I met Michael, I was in a much better place, but I remember him saying to me, pretty early on, ‘I know you could be a lot happier than you are’.

“It was really hard for me to hear him say that because I didn’t want him to think that of me. I wanted him to think I was like this happy, totally together person.