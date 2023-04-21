Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Patte Randal: A doctor’s story of recovery from psychosis

Joanna Wane
By
9 mins to read
Dr Patte Randal believes her psychotic episodes have helped her find purpose and direction in her life. Photo / Babiche Martens

Dr Patte Randal believes her psychotic episodes have helped her find purpose and direction in her life. Photo / Babiche Martens

In a new book, Dr Patte Randal shares her story of recovery from psychosis. She tells Joanna Wane why our approach to psychiatry needs to change.

I have jumped off the top of a flight

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle