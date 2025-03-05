Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York apartment on February 26. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for starring in Harriet the Spy, reportedly dealt with “a lot of curveballs” in relation to her health before her death at 39.

A friend of the star told Us Weekly, “Whenever we spoke, there was something medically wrong”, adding that Trachtenberg dealt with “back issues and then bone problems, and she also fell a few times”.

The Gossip Girl star was found dead in her apartment in New York City on February 26.

Sources told the New York Post Trachtenberg had recently had a liver transplant. The causes of liver failure include cancer, hepatitis and alcohol consumption in excess, though the star’s friend told Us Weekly Trachtenberg “did drink but not excessively in public”.

“She was never the type to party hard. In the end, she was more of a recluse,” the said, adding that while Trachtenberg told her closest family and friends about the transplant, she “never went into detail” about the procedure.