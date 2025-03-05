Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Michelle Trachtenberg death: Gossip Girl star had several health ‘issues’ before she died

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York apartment on February 26. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York apartment on February 26. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for starring in Harriet the Spy, reportedly dealt with “a lot of curveballs” in relation to her health before her death at 39.

A friend of the star told Us Weekly, “Whenever we spoke, there was something medically wrong”, adding that Trachtenberg dealt with “back issues and then bone problems, and she also fell a few times”.

The Gossip Girl star was found dead in her apartment in New York City on February 26.

Sources told the New York Post Trachtenberg had recently had a liver transplant. The causes of liver failure include cancer, hepatitis and alcohol consumption in excess, though the star’s friend told Us Weekly Trachtenberg “did drink but not excessively in public”.

“She was never the type to party hard. In the end, she was more of a recluse,” the said, adding that while Trachtenberg told her closest family and friends about the transplant, she “never went into detail” about the procedure.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Insiders say 'something was off' with Michelle Trachtenberg before her death at 39. Photo / Getty Images
Insiders say 'something was off' with Michelle Trachtenberg before her death at 39. Photo / Getty Images

One industry insider said, “The last time I saw her, something felt off. You could sense something was going on. She was really frail and had been sick for a while.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found deceased in her Manhattan apartment by her mother last week, according to local police.

The New York Police Department said they found Trachtenberg “unconscious and unresponsive” in her apartment, and emergency responders were unable to revive her.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers in the TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers in the TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 0801 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 1 Columbus Place, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct,” police confirmed to media in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased.”

Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes.

Trachtenberg began her acting career as a child, taking on roles in The Adventures of Pete & Pete for Nickelodeon and in All My Children for ABC, among others.

Following her foray into film with the release of Harriet the Spy, Trachtenberg began starring as Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 2000, launching her to mainstream stardom.

Trachtenberg was also known for her roles in Gossip Girl, where she played Georgina Sparks over the show’s six seasons, and in the 2004 comedy film EuroTrip.

Trachtenberg made her last on-screen appearance in the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl, reprising her role as a guest character in two episodes of the show.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment