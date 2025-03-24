Justin Bieber gets emotional, and shares struggles with mental health and anger issues on recent Instagram posts. Photo / Getty Images
Justin Bieber — who has been the subject of months of speculation about his physical and mental health — has shared a series of candid Instagram posts over the past few weeks, and he’s now shared his desire to “grow” as a person and to “react” less.
The 31-year-old singer shared three photos, including a hoodie-wearing selfie, a throwback image of his younger self, and one which appeared to be his 7-month-old son Jack Blues, who he has with wife Hailey Bieber, lying on a blanket watching a movie on a projector.
The caption read: “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh”.
“Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”
The Baby hitmaker accompanied the post with SZA’s track ‘I Hate U’.
And days before that, Justin told fans he felt like a “fraud” and had struggled with imposter syndrome.
He wrote on Instagram: “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow, Justin, you deserve that’. And I, personally, have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something”.
“It made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am... they wouldn’t be saying this.
“I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”
“Exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”
And recently, the Love Yourself singer declared it’s “time to grow up” in a cryptic post in which he admitted he is “not good” at following rules, but he’s determined to embrace a “life of love” as he follows his Christian faith.
He wrote on Instagram: “It’s time to grow up. Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules.”
He added: “I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it. But u don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving God’s love! U start to change and start following love.”